Mercedes-Benz has a redesigned C-Class coming to showrooms shortly as a 2022 model, and once again the nameplate will offer high-performance versions developed by Mercedes-Benz AMG.

Our latest spy shots show a prototype for the new C43. It should debut any month now, and should arrive in showrooms later this year as a 2023 model. The new C63, which is also out testing in prototype form, should arrive about the same time.

We know this is the C43 because of the four round exhaust tips at the rear, the Panamericana grille up front, and the large, cross-drilled brake rotors at the front axle. Prototypes for the new C63 have a more aggressive front fascia, square-shaped exhaust tips, and better brakes, possibly even carbon-ceramic rotors.

Both the new C43 and C63 will adopt turbocharged 4-cylinder engines. Yes, get ready to say goodbye to the V-8 in the C63.

The C43 will have a version of AMG's 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 found in the tuner's compact range. It delivers as much as 416 hp at present, eclipsing the current C43's 385 hp, and we could see even more power in the C43 if some form of electrification is added, which is likely.

The C63 will feature this same engine paired with a more complex hybrid system comprising a rear-mounted electric motor, and pack a combined output of up to 643 hp, which is well above the current model's maximum 503 hp. There will be a weight penalty though of about 550 pounds, due to all of the hybrid hardware.

A 9-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive system will complete the mechanical package on both the C43 and C63.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.