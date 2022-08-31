Mercedes-Benz introduced a redesigned C-Class for the 2022 model year, and once again the nameplate will offer a high-performance C63 developed by the Mercedes-Benz AMG skunkworks.

Our latest spy shots show prototypes for the new C63's sedan body style, but we know prototypes for the wagon are also out testing. The latest prototypes have lost a lot of the camouflage of previous testers, revealing design details like flared wheel arches, large intakes in the front fascia, a pronounced rear diffuser, a trunklid spoiler, and four square-shaped exhaust tips.

We can confirm the outgoing C63's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 won't make it into the new generation. Instead, the powertrain will consist of the 2.0-liter turbo-4 found in the latest generation of AMG's compact cars, but with even more power than those cars' maximum 416 hp. It will also receive a boost from hybrid technology similar to what's used in Formula 1, as well as AMG's One hypercar.

In the new C63, an electric-aided turbocharger will help boost output from the 2.0-liter engine to 442 hp. There will also be an electric motor integrated with the engine in mild-hybrid configuration to power ancillary features, as well as serve as a starter motor. On top of this, there will be a much more powerful motor (up to 201 hp) at the rear axle. This rear motor will be mated to its own 2-speed transmission.

The high output in excess of 600 hp will likely be reserved for a C63S E Performance model. Expect the regular C63 to have around 550 hp, which is still up significantly on the 503 hp of the outgoing C63S.

There will be a weight penalty due to the complex powertrain, however. Expect the hybrid technology to add about 550 lb to the car and bring its curb weight to almost 4,400 lb. Part of the hefty load is due to a big battery pack that should provide some decent electric range. One weight-related benefit of the system will be an ideal 50:50 weight distribution thanks to less weight over the front axle compared to the outgoing C63, due to the smaller engine.

Mercedes-AMG E Performance

Conventional elements like a 9-speed automatic, mechanical all-wheel-drive system, adaptive suspension and drift mode will also likely feature in the new C63.

Performance estimates include 0-62 mph acceleration in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 181 mph. That top speed matches the outgoing C63 but acceleration is about half a second quicker.

Look for the new C63 to debut shortly. It should arrive in the U.S. as a 2023 model, sadly in sedan guise only. A redesigned version of the tamer C43 is also coming for 2023.