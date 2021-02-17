Hyundai N on Tuesday revealed yet another of its sporty N Line models. The latest is a Kona N Line that's being introduced as part of an updated 2022 Kona range.

N Line represents the first level of tuning from the Hyundai N performance division. Above this sits the pure N level of tuning, which we've seen on the Veloster N sold locally and i30 N sold overseas.

While some N Line models such as the Elantra N Line and Sonata N Line introduced for 2021 boast model-specific powertrains with extra power, the 2022 Kona N Line, just like recently revealed 2022 Tucson N Line, does not.

2022 Hyundai Kona N Line

Instead, it comes with the most powerful engine offered in the Kona range, a 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-4 generating 195 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque. It pairs to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission as standard.

The base engine in the 2022 Kona range is a 2.0-liter inline-4 generating 147 hp and 132 lb-ft of torque. Buyers also have the choice of a battery-electric powertrain generating 201 hp and 291 lb-ft. This powertrain is found in the Kona Electric whose 64-kilowatt-hour battery is good for an estimated 258 miles of range.

Anyone seeking even more oomph can look forward to a Kona N dedicated performance offering. It debuts later this year with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4.

2022 Hyundai Kona N prototype

The Kona N Line stands apart from regular Konas via unique front and rear fascias, as well as body-colored side moldings (gray on regular Konas). There's also subtle aero aids, unique 18-inch wheels, and a dual-tip exhaust system. Inside, buyers will find “N” badges, metal pedals, and contrast stitching and piping for the seats.

As for updates for the complete 2022 Kona range, there's revised front-end styling with a new grille, new daytime running lights, and a front skid plate. For the interior, there's a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. Buyers will also find numerous electronic driver-assist features including adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, lane keep assist, forward collision warning with pedestrian and cyclist detection, and blind spot warning that has the ability to apply some of the brakes to prevent the driver from changing lanes if there's an object present.

Pricing for the 2022 Hyundai Kona range will be announced closer to the market launch this spring.

2022 Hyundai Kona N Line

There will be seven Hyundai N models hitting U.S. showrooms by the end of the 2022. The first five have already been revealed as the updated Veloster N, as well as the new Elantra N Line, Sonata N Line, Tucson N Line, and this Kona N Line. The last two will be an Elantra N and aforementioned Kona N.

For more on the Hyundai Kona, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.