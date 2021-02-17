McLaren's newest supercar is the Artura, and it's a plug-in hybrid that relies on a V-6 as its internal-combustion component. While the British automaker may have ditched its usual V-8 for a V-6 in the Artura, performance isn't hurt at all as the car is still spitting out a healthy 671 hp.

Hyundai has updated its Kona for 2022 and included in the range is a new Kona N Line. The hot crossover comes with a turbocharged engine good for 195 hp, and if that's not enough Hyundai is preparing an even more powerful Kona N for launch later this year.

Ferrari is working on a new supercar with a V-6-based hybrid powertrain, and we should see the covers come off later this year. According to a report, the new car won't be a replacement for the F8 but a slightly more attainable mid-engine offering to target the recently revealed McLaren Artura.

2022 McLaren Artura plug-in hybrid supercar arrives with V-6, no gear for reverse

2022 Hyundai Kona N Line arrives as part of updated Kona range

First details on Ferrari's V-6 hybrid supercar

2021 Ford Expedition STX: Lower $51,690 price can't match Tahoe, Armada

2023 BMW 7-Series spy shots: Redesigned flagship sedan takes shape

Riversimple Rasa lightweight hydrogen car nudged toward production with Siemens partnership

Aston Martin Valkyrie deliveries to start mid-2021

GM confirms 6M trucks and SUVs recalled with Takata passenger airbags

First drive review: 2021 Maserati Ghibli Trofeo adds substance to style

EVgo plans many more Tesla chargers to supplement Supercharger network