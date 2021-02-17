Talk of a modern Ferrari powered by a V-6 engine dates back more than a decade but former CEO Louis Camilleri in 2018 finally confirmed it was happening. All he was willing to say at the time was that the car would be a hybrid and make its debut before 2022 was out.

CAR has now revealed a few details in a report published on Tuesday. The new Ferrari is reportedly code-named the F171, and it's said to be coming with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 mounted in a mid-engine position. The engine is said to have a wide 120-degree vee angle to keep the center of gravity low.

The F171 won't be a replacement for the F8 but a slightly more attainable mid-engine offering to target the recently revealed McLaren Artura, which also features a twin-turbo V-6. The F171 will reportedly feature a single electric motor helping the engine drive the rear wheels, the same setup as the Artura.

The electric motor will primarily fill in torque at low revs and boost power at the top end, though it will also reportedly be capable of powering the car on its own for short distances. This is also the case for the Artura which, according to McLaren, can cover about 19 miles on electric power alone.

McLaren Artura

Peak output will reportedly be around 700 hp, with around 590 hp coming from the V-6. In the case of the Artura, you're looking at 671 peak hp, with 577 hp coming from its V-6.

The platform is said to be the new multi-material mid-engine architecture that debuted in the SF90 Stradale, which makes sense as Ferrari is using makeshift SF90 Stradale bodies for several test mules spotted in and around Maranello in recent months. The platform includes carbon-fiber and various alloys in addition to the usual aluminum to help get weight down.

When will we see the F171? According to CAR the debut will happen in 2021.

The F171 isn't the only new model in the works at Ferrari. The automaker is also close to revealing a hardcore 812 Superfast, and then there's the Purosangue SUV and the successor to the LaFerrari.