Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday revealed a special-edition AMG G63 commemorating 55 years of the AMG performance skunkworks.

It was revealed alongside a new AMG GT Track Series sports car designed for track enthusiasts, and at present neither vehicle has been confirmed for U.S. sale.

The special G-Wagen, dubbed the G63 Edition 55, commemorates the 1967 launch of AMG as an independent motorsport and tuning company. While the company specialized in tuning Mercedes models, real collaboration between the two brands didn’t really begin until 1990, with the C36 AMG resulting just three years later. And it was only in 2005 that AMG would become a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercedes.

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Edition 55 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Edition 55

This latest G63 Edition 55 is available in Obsidian Black Metallic or G Manufaktur Opalite White Bright paint, with 22-inch forged wheels, blacked-out trim, and a chrome fuel-filler cap. The interior includes AMG sport seats upholstered in two-tone Nappa leather, as well as floor mats with red "Edition 55" lettering, an AMG Performance steering wheel, and matte carbon trim.

Mercedes didn't mention any performance upgrades, but the G63 already gets a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 producing 577 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. That will get this brick-shaped SUV from 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds and on to an electronically limited top speed of 137 mph (149 mph with the Driver's Package), per the factory estimates.

The Edition 55 treatment adds 17,850 euros (about $19,000 at current exchange rates) to the price of a G63 in the European market. It's unclear if the Edition 55 will be available in the U.S., but we do know that an updated G-Class is on the way for all markets. Expected to launch for the 2023 model year, the lineup will include not only a freshened G63, but also a new G-Class 4x4 Squared, a model last seen late in the run of the previous-generation G-Class. An electric G-Class is set to follow these gasoline models around 2024.