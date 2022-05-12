Mercedes-AMG on Thursday unveiled another "Edition 55" model celebrating AMG's 55th anniversary, this time based on the CLA. The 2023 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 Edition 55 lands in the U.S. later this year, with production limited to just 55 units.

Changes for this limited edition start with an AMG Aerodynamics package that adds a larger front splitter, additional flics, a new rear spoiler, and new rear air deflector elements. Finished in gloss black, these additions improve driving characteristics at high speed, Mercedes claims.

2023 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 Edition 55

Other styling elements include black chrome tailpipes, badges, and grille trim, special 19-inch wheels, and a silver chrome fuel filler cap. The only available color is Cosmos Black Metallic, with silver side graphics showing the AMG logo.

The interior gets two-tone red-and-black nappa leather upholstery, a microfiber-covered steering wheel with "Edition 55" lettering and a black 12 o'clock marking, door sill panels with illuminated AMG logos, and brushed aluminum trim. A car cover is included as well.

No mechanical changes were mentioned, but the AMG CLA45 already boasts a potent 2.0-liter turbo-4 producing 382 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. Mercedes quotes a 4.0-second 0-60 mph time, while the top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph.

2023 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 Edition 55

The AMG CLA45 is the second model to get the Edition 55 treatment. Mercedes announced an AMG G63 Edition 55 in April, also limited to 55 units for the U.S.

Both special editions celebrate AMG's 1967 launch as an independent company. While AMG specialized in tuning and racing Mercedes vehicles, real collaboration between the two companies didn't start until 1990. AMG became a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercedes in 2005.

Since then, AMG has had to change with the times. The performance division has embraced hybrid and all-electric powertrains as part of Mercedes' electrification strategy. In 2019, Mercedes also announced some AMG models would be built in China for the local market, breaking the tradition of building AMG vehicles exclusively in Affalterbach, Germany.