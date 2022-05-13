The Lexus UX enters the 2023 model year with a raft of changes but fewer powertrain choices, at least here in the U.S.

Unveiled on Friday, the 2023 UX will be offered exclusively in UX 250h guise in the U.S., which means a standard hybrid powertrain consisting of 2.0-liter inline-4 at the front axle and an electric motor at the rear axle forming a through-the-road all-wheel-drive system. Peak output is a combined 181 hp.

The powertrain is unchanged from the current model, but Lexus engineers have sought to improve performance of the UX by tweaking the chassis, including adding improvements to steering response, handling stability, and the ride quality. One of the key tweaks is improved structural rigidity, made possible via 20 additional spot welds to the body.

For further performance improvements, Lexus will offer the F Sport Handling package. This adds sport-tuned suspension with adjustable dampers.

Moving inside, the 2023 UX has the latest version of Lexus' infotainment system, including a standard 8-inch screen or available 12.3-inch screen. The screen features touch capability, meaning there's no more need for the old touchpad controller. There's also a new voice assistant that responds to various prompts. It's activated by simple phrases like “Hey, Lexus.” A wireless charging pad for mobile devices, two USB connectors, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support also feature.

Improvements to the safety systems have also been made thanks to upgraded camera and radar systems. A curve speed-control function that slows the vehicle ahead of approaching curves has also been added to the adaptive cruise control.

The 2023 UX goes on sale late this summer. Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch.

