A redesigned Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class made its debut earlier this month and now we have the first spy shots of a prototype for the small SUV's more dynamically styled GLC-Class Coupe option.

The regular SUV and the coupe-like variant look to be even more differentiated with the new GLC-Class generation, especially with the rear design of this GLC-Class Coupe whose haunches and ducktail spoiler appear much more pronounced than on the current model.

Riding on Mercedes' MHA (Modular High Architecture) platform for SUVs with rear-wheel drive, the new GLC-Class Coupe will share its main underpinnings with the current model. But this generation should be lighter thanks to weight savings through the increased use of aluminum over steel.

Powertrains should be shared with the regular GLC-Class, meaning 4-cylinder engines only, including for the redesigned GLC 43 and GLC 63 from AMG. Look for a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 and mild-hybrid setup with 258 hp in a base GLC 300 grade. A similar setup but with 402 hp should feature in the GLC 43 while a plug-in hybrid setup offering over 600 hp should feature in the GLC 63, matching what's planned for new generations of the C 43 and C 63 sedans.

Inside the cabin, the driver should be greeted with a digital cockpit consisting of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment hub. And based on the features of the regular GLC-Class, expect the GLC-Class Coupe to benefit from the latest generation of Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system, as well as a long list of standard and available technology including matrix LED headlights with projection functions, navigation with augmented reality, a head-up display, and an off-road menu with a drive mode that offers transparent hood technology.

Mercedes is introducing the new GLC-Class for the 2023 model year and we should see this GLC-Class Coupe introduced for 2024, meaning an arrival sometime next year.