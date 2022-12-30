The redesigned 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class was revealed in June and soon the compact crossover will spawn its more rakish GLC-Class Coupe body style.

We've already spotted a prototype for the regular GLC-Class Coupe and today we have a look at the fire-breathing GLC 63 Coupe from AMG. The regular GLC 63 is also out testing. We know this is the AMG because of the four square-shaped exhaust tips at the rear, Panamericana grille up front, large cross-drilled brake rotors, and lowered suspension.

For its next GLC 63 and GLC 63 Coupe, AMG will replace the current generation's V-8 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain relying on a turbo-4 engine for its internal-combustion component. The new setup, signified by E Performance branding, made its debut recently in the redesigned 2024 C 63 S range topper, now branded the C 63 S E Performance to reflect its hybrid powertrain.

Mercedes-AMG E Performance

The engine is an upgraded version of the 2.0-liter turbo-4 found in AMG's current crop of compact cars. Thanks to the addition of an electric-aided turbocharger, output from the engine should be boosted to 469 hp for the new GLC 63 S E Performance. There will also be an electric motor integrated with the engine in mild-hybrid configuration to power ancillary features, as well as serve as a starter motor.

On top of all this, there will be a much more powerful motor (up to 201 hp) at the rear axle to take combined output to a maximum 671 hp. This rear motor will be mated to its own 2-speed transmission. A 6.1-kwh battery will ensure a small electric range will be possible. A similar setup, albeit with a V-8 engine, features in the 2023 GT 63 S E Performance 4-Door Coupe and 2023 S 63 E Performance.

Though it's yet to be confirmed, we can expect tamer GLC 63 E Performance and GLC 63 E Performance Coupe models to be launched with a detuned version of the plug-in hybrid powertrain. Combined output in this case should hover around 550 hp, which is still up significantly on the 503 hp of the outgoing GLC 63 S grade.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 S E Performance Coupe spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another upgrade we can look forward to will be rear-wheel steering.

GLC 43 and GLC 43 Coupe models are also coming. These models should come with the same setup as the 2023 C 43, specifically a 2.0-liter turbo-4 complete with electric-aided turbocharger and mild-hybrid configuration. The setup is good for 402 hp in the C 43.

Look for the new GLC 63 S E Performance and GLC 63 S E Performance Coupe to start sales in 2023 as 2024 models. The new GLC 43 duo should arrive about the same time.