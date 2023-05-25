Toyota has been spotted testing a prototype for a redesigned C-HR.

The new subcompact crossover was previewed by the C-HR Prologue concept unveiled last December at a media briefing in Europe, and is expected to make its debut later this year.

The prototype in our spy shots, though camouflaged, looks like a close match to the C-HR Prologue concept. The most striking feature is the vehicle's nose. It features wings at each side clamped by the headlights, a design Toyota calls the hammerhead face.

Toyota has previously confirmed the new C-HR will offer hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, just like the Prius.

Toyota C-HR Prologue concept

It isn't clear what platform underpins the vehicle but a possibility is Toyota's new E3 design announced in 2021. The E3 platform combines elements of Toyota's TNGA platform for gas-powered vehicles and the e-TNGA platform for dedicated EVs, enabling it to support both gas and electric powertrains.

Thus adopting the E3 platform would mean the new C-HR could potentially also offer an electric powertrain.

Although the current C-HR is available in the U.S., the redesigned model may skip this market as Toyota replaces the nameplate with a production version of the fully electric bZ Compact SUV concept shown at the 2022 Los Angeles auto show. However, Toyota hasn't confirmed such a move.