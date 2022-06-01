Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday revealed a redesigned GLC-Class for the 2023 model year.

The new third generation of Mercedes' small crossover features an evolutionary look but the technology has been improved in a big way.

The vehicle has also grown slightly, now measuring about 2.4 inches longer than its predecessor (for an overall length of 185.7 inches), which according to Mercedes has resulted in more space for both passengers and storage.

The proportions have also changed slightly. The hood has been stretched and the roofline lowered. The rear haunches are also more pronounced. The changes add up to a vehicle that looks sleeker and sportier compared to the current GLC-Class.

The new GLC-Class is based on the same platform underpinning the redesigned 2022 C-Class, albeit a version designed specifically for high-riding models. It's an updated version of Mercedes' MHA (Modular High Architecture) platform that underpins the current GLC-Class, bringing with it significant weight savings primarily through increased use of aluminum over steel. The updates make the new GLC-Class the most dynamic SUV from Mercedes on any terrain, according to the automaker.

The vehicle will be offered initially with rear-wheel-drive GLC 300 and all-wheel-drive GLC 300 4Matic grades here in the U.S. In both cases the powertrain is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and paired with mild-hybrid technology. The engine delivers 258 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque on its own, with a motor-generator integrated with the transmission able to add approximately 23 hp and 147 lb-ft, as well as recover energy under braking. For both GLC-Class grades you're looking at 0-60 mph acceleration in 6.2 seconds and a governed top speed of 130 mph.

More powerful AMG options are coming, also with 4-cylinder engines in hybrid configurations. These will once again include a GLC 43 and GLC 63. A GLC-Class Coupe body style should also be coming.

Inside the cabin, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster greets the driver as standard. This is joined by a 11.9-inch screen in the center stack serving as the hub for a second-generation version of Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system.

Other new technologies, either standard or available, include matrix LED headlights with projection functions, navigation that displays house numbers and also offers augmented reality, and a special off-road menu with a drive mode that offers transparent hood technology. This uses the vehicle's surround-view camera system to film the area under the front of the vehicle and then display a virtual representation of the driving lane based on the current steering angle, on the central display. Mercedes hasn't said whether the transparent hood will be available in the U.S.

A dashcam recorder will also be on offer. This uses a forward-facing camera mounted in the windshield to record what's happening on the road ahead, together with speed and time information. This way the record information can be used to protect a driver in the event of an accident.

Mercedes is also making its latest suite of electronic driver-assist features available on the new GLC-Class. Some of these are able to respond to impending collisions as the situation demands, according to the automaker. There is also a feature to help you stay in your lane at speeds of up to 130 mph, plus a feature that will react to stationary vehicles ahead even at speeds of up to 60 mph. The traffic sign recognition system has also been updated to recognize more types of signs, including on overhead structures and in construction zones, while the automated parking systems are said to provide better, more intuitive support thanks to improved sensors.

Availability and pricing information will be announced at a later date.