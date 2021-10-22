Mercedes-Benz is working on a redesign for the GLC-Class small crossover and once again the nameplate will offer high-performance versions developed by Mercedes-Benz AMG.

We've already spotted a prototype for the next GLC 63 and today we have our first look at a prototype for the next GLC 43, a vehicle that may end up being renamed a GLC 53 for its redesign.

The GLC-Class looks to be growing slightly for its next generation, likely to give the recently launched GLB-Class a bit of breathing space while also adding interior space. It will be based on an updated version of Mercedes' MHA (Modular High Architecture) platform that underpins the current GLC-Class, and we should see it debut next year as a 2023 model.

This GLC 53 should arrive about the same time as the regular crossover, while the GLC 63 range-topper may trail them by six months to a year.

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 53 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We know this prototype is for the GLC 53 because of the four round exhaust tips at the rear. The prototype for the GLC 63 sported square-shaped exhaust tips, a signature design cue of AMG's top models.

Both the GLC 53 and GLC 63 are expected to adopt turbocharged 4-cylinder engines. Yes, get ready to say goodbye to the V-8 in the GLC 63.

The GLC 53 should have AMG's 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 found in the tuner's compact range. It delivers as much as 416 hp at present, eclipsing the current GLC 43's 385 hp. A mild-hybrid system in the GLC 53 should provide an additional, albeit temporary, boost.

As for the GLC 63, this model should adopt a sophisticated plug-in hybrid powertrain relying on the same mild-hybrid setup as the GLC 53, but with an additional electric motor at the rear axle able to add up to 201 hp to bring the total output to around 643 hp. The new setup, signified by new E Performance branding, has already been previewed by AMG and debuts shortly in a redesigned C 63.