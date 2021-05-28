Mercedes-Benz's AMG division isn't taking its sweet time with the development of new dedicated electric vehicles.

After spotting AMG testing a hardcore version of Mercedes's new EQS full-size electric hatch only in April, we've now spotted the Affalterbach tuner testing its own version of the upcoming Mercedes EQE mid-sizer.

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The prototype in our latest spy shots may look like one of the many testers we've seen for the regular EQE, but if you look a little closer you'll notice the typical AMG front fascia, large wheel and tire package, and massive pair of carbon-ceramic brake rotors at the front axle.

The tuned EQS will be AMG's first dedicated EV. It's set to arrive later this year, likely as a 2022 model. The regular EQE is also due this year, though this AMG version will likely arrive sometime next year, meaning it may not arrive until the 2023 model year.

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

AMG has plenty of experience with electric power. Recall, the tuner first tested the waters in 2014 with the SLS AMG Electric Drive. It was the fastest, most powerful EV on the market at the time thanks to its 740-hp output. Since then, AMG has gathered more experience, particularly in the areas of energy discharging and recovery, from its Formula One program.

The EQE is based on the same dedicated EV platform found in the EQS. The platform features a 400-volt electrical system which will enable charging at rates up to 200 kilowatts. This will mean around 150 miles of range can be added in 15 minutes of charging.

Mercedes-Benz AMG electric-vehicle technology

AMG plans to add its own wiring harness, which the tuner said is necessary for the higher performance that will be called upon. AMG will also have its own tuning for the suspension and brakes, including an AMG-exclusive brake energy recovery system using lessons learned from F1. Called i-Booster, this system will seamlessly combine energy recovery with hydraulic braking to ensure predictable brake feel on the track. It is also expected to recover much more energy than rival systems.

It isn't clear how much power there will be, but AMG's tuned version of the larger EQS is expected to pack around 630 hp. AMG is targeting similar performance to its current V-8 lineup. The range-topping powertrain option at AMG, for the time being, will be a new V-8-based plug-in hybrid powertrain. It debuts shortly in a new GT 4-Door Coupe variant likely badged a GT 73e and should be rated at up to 804 hp.