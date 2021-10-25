Mercedes-Benz in October told U.S. dealers that they'll get a redesigned EQC and an electric C-Class around 2025, Automotive News (subscription required) reported on Saturday.

The current EQC debuted in 2018 as the first member of Mercedes' EQ family of electric vehicles and was originally due to arrive in the U.S. as a 2020 model, but plans to bring the electric crossover here were finally scrapped earlier this year.

Instead, Mercedes is using the more advanced EQS full-size hatchback and other vehicles based on its EVA (Electric Vehicle Architecture) dedicated EV platform to spearhead the launch of volume EVs in this market. Other EVA-based models coming soon include the EQE mid-size sedan, EQE SUV mid-size crossover, and EQS SUV full-size crossover.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS first drive (EQS 450+)

The current EQC uses a modified version of the platform from the GLC-Class but Automotive News reported that the next EQC, possibly dubbed an EQC SUV, will use a second EV platform being developed by Mercedes, referred to as the MMA (Mercedes Modular Architecture). The MMA platform is being developed for compact and small EVs and will spawn its first model in 2025. The electric C-Class is also expected to use this platform.

Unlike the EVA platform, the MMA platform is expected to support vehicles fitted with internal-combustion engines. All future platforms from Mercedes will be EV-only as the automaker prepares to go the full-electric route by 2030.

After the introduction of the MMA platform, Mercedes will introduce the three dedicated EV platforms MB.EA, AMG.EA and Van.EA. MB.EA will replace the EVA platform for future mid- and full-size Mercedes EVs, AMG.EA will be used for high-performance EVs from Mercedes-Benz AMG, and Van.EA will be used for light commercial EVs.