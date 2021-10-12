Mercedes-Benz's EQE SUV mid-size electric crossover has been spied for the first time.

It's one of a handful of vehicles designed around the dedicated electric-vehicle platform known as EVA, which debuted in the 2022 EQS full-size hatchback.

The platform has since appeared in the 2023 EQE mid-size sedan that debuted in September at the inaugural Munich auto show, and in its next act will appear in a pair of crossovers.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

First up will be an EQS SUV large crossover, which will include an extra-plush Maybach variant. Then we should see the EQE SUV. Both crossovers are due in 2022, likely as 2023 models. Both crossovers are also confirmed for production at Mercedes' plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The EQE SUV prototype may look like previously spied testers for the EQS SUV, but there are some subtle differences. The rear doors and trunk section don't stretch as long here, compared to the EQS SUV. The front overhang of the EQE SUV is also shorter, and its hood positioned not quite as high. The EQE SUV also appears to have front fenders that are separate to the hood, whereas the EQS SUV has the front fenders joined with the hood, like on the EQS hatchback and EQE sedan.

There's no shot of the interior but the design here should match up with the EQE sedan, whose own interior design (shown below) matches up with the EQS hatchback. This means buyers can look forward to the dash-wide Hyperscreen as an option.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expect the EQE SUV at launch to have a similar powertrain setup to the EQE sedan. This means the standard setup should feature a 90-kilowatt-hour battery and a single motor at the rear delivering 288 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque. A more powerful setup with a motor also at the front axle for all-wheel drive should also be on offer, and you can count on all-wheel steering making the cut, possibly as a standard feature in the U.S.

As for range, the larger, more powerful EQS with a 107.8-kwh battery delivers a maximum EPA-rated range of 350 miles. We can expect something similar for the smaller EQE SUV on account of its smaller battery. It's possible Mercedes will launch models with a higher range at a later date.

We're also likely to see Mercedes-Benz AMG launch its own version of the EQE SUV at some point. AMG has already revealed its own version of the EQS and has been spotted testing its own version of the EQE. Stay tuned.