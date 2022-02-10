Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been spotted testing a high-performance version of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV.

It seems the Affalterbach tuner isn't keen on taking its sweet time with development of new dedicated electric vehicles. After launching a high-performance EQS hatchback for 2022, AMG is now readying this high-performance EQE SUV, as well as a high-performance EQE sedan. A high-performance EQS SUV should also be coming.

Looking at the prototype of the AMG EQE SUV, we spot similar wheels to those used on the AMG EQS, behind which sit some huge carbon-ceramic brake rotors. The front fascia also sports some flics designed to generate extra downforce. The ride height is also slightly lower than what we saw on prototypes for the regular EQE SUV.

The EQE SUV is due out later this year as a 2023 model. The AMG version will likely arrive in 2023 as a 2024 model.

Mercedes-AMG E Performance

Expect the AMG EQE SUV to initially come in a 53 grade, just like the AMG EQS. This means a dual-motor powertrain likely matching the 649 hp and 700 lb-ft of torque of the AMG EQS 53. The AMG EQS 53 also has a boost function that temporarily boosts output to 751 hp and 752 lb-ft, and this too should feature in the AMG EQE SUV.

Underpinning the EQE SUV is Mercedes' EVA platform designed for larger electric vehicles. As we've seen in the AMG EQS, which also uses the EVA platform, unique AMG treatments in the AMG EQE SUV should include upgrades to the motors (windings, stronger current and unique inverter software), all-wheel-drive performance, suspension and brakes.

Production of the EQE SUV, including this AMG variant, will be handled at Mercedes' plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. It's also where the larger EQS SUV will be built.

AMG has plenty of experience with EVs. Recall, the tuner first tested the waters in 2014 with the SLS AMG Electric Drive. It was the fastest, most powerful EV on the market at the time thanks to its 740-hp output. Since then, AMG has gathered more experience, particularly in the areas of energy discharging and recovery, from its Formula One program.