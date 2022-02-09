Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been spotted testing an updated version of the GLE 63.

The current Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class arrived in 2019 as a 2020 model, and in Mercedes tradition should be given a mid-cycle update shortly. We should see the updated range arrive in 2023 as 2024 models.

Prototypes for updated versions of the regular GLE-Class and sporty GLE 53, also an AMG, have already been spotted.

The update is likely to be a minor one, at least as far as styling is concerned. Camouflage gear on this prototype of the updated GLE 63 suggests there will be some small tweaks made to the lights at both ends. The front fascia also looks to feature a slightly revised design.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The interior should also receive an update, with Mercedes likely to install the latest version of its infotainment system. A look inside this prototype also reveals a new steering wheel design.

It isn't clear what AMG has planned for the powertrain, though we aren't expecting any real changes to the current 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 and mild-hybrid combo. Although AMG is rolling out a new V-8-based plug-in hybrid powertrain, we don't spot a charging port on this particular prototype.

The GLE 63 at present dishes out 571 hp in standard guise and 603 hp in spicier GLE 63S guise. In both cases the mild-hybrid setup can add a temporary boost of 21 hp. Note, only the GLE 63S is offered in the U.S. market at present.

The GLE-Class is one of Mercedes' best sellers. Ignoring 2020's tally, the mid-size crossover averages approximately 50,000 annual sales in the U.S. alone. Production of all GLE-Class models, including the AMGs, is exclusively handled at Mercedes' plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.