Mercedes-Benz's current GLE-Class Coupe only arrived for the 2021 model year but the automaker is already out testing an updated version.

Our latest spy shots show a prototype for an updated version of the AMG GLE53 Coupe, which we should see debut alongside updated versions of the GLE-Class Coupe and AMG GLE63 S Coupe sometime next year. Updated versions of the non-coupe GLE-Class models should also arrive at that time.

We currently expect the updated range to arrive for the 2023 model year.

The update is likely to be a minor one, with camouflage gear on the prototype suggesting there will be some small tweaks to the front fascia and new internals for the lights at both ends.

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE53 Coupe facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The interior should also receive an update, with Mercedes likely to install the latest version of its infotainment system and possibly a bigger screen. We also expect a new steering wheel design.

There isn't likely to be any changes made to the powertrain this early into the vehicle's life cycle. The current GLE53 Coupe is powered by a mild-hybrid setup consisting of a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 and single electric motor. The inline-6 generates 429 hp and 384 lb-ft on its own, while the electric motor, which also serves as the engine starter, can add up to 21 hp and 184 lb-ft in brief bursts. A 9-speed automatic and all-wheel drive also form part of the package.

The GLE-Class is one of Mercedes' best sellers. Ignoring 2020's tally, the mid-size crossover averages approximately 50,000 annual sales in the U.S. alone.

Production of all GLE-Class models is exclusively handled at Mercedes' plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.