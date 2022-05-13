Audi has been spotted testing an updated version of the A6. The German mid-sizer will receive a facelift to keep it fresh as Audi prepares to add an E-Tron electric variant to the A6 family.

The Lexus UX has been updated for 2023. There's a much improved infotainment system, as well as some chassis tweaks aimed at improving the ride and handling, though there's now only one powertrain to choose from, and it's a hybrid.

Having successfully collaborated on the F1 supercar, BMW and McLaren may now be about to team up again. Word on the street is that the two companies are developing a modular EV platform designed for sports car, supercar and hypercar applications.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Audi A6 spy shots: Mild tweaks for mid-cycle update

2023 Lexus UX gains improved infotainment, standard hybrid powertrain

BMW and McLaren reportedly team up on electric sports car platform

Mercedes issues sweeping recall, urges owners to stop driving

2023 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS spy shots: Hardcore convertible coming with almost 500 hp

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV bows in Redline Edition, while rest of Bolt EV lineup carries over

GM eyes return to Europe with new EV models

2022 Top Safety Pick awards: Volvo, Genesis ace IIHS tests

Redesigned 2023 Honda CR-V revealed in leaked photos

Panasonic: Tesla pushing for faster development of 4680 cells