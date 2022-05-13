Honda has a busy year ahead as it plans to launch redesigned versions of its CR-V, HR-V and Pilot crossovers.

The automaker previewed the new HR-V in April and now we have our first look at the new CR-V. These leaked photos were discovered by Motor1 on the website of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and provide a clear look at the design of the upcoming sixth-generation CR-V.

Expected to arrive as a 2023 model, the new CR-V features an attractive but unadventurous design. It's also bigger than the model it replaces, measuring in at 185.1 inches in length versus the current model's 182.1 inches. This is key as CR-Vs are offered with the option of third-row seats in some markets.

2023 Honda CR-V leaked - Photo credit: Motor1

The platform is likely to be the same one found in the redesigned 2022 Civic. The interior, spotted in some spy shots of prototypes, is also expected to be similar to the interior of the Civic.

It isn't clear what Honda has planned for the powertrain lineup. However, it's likely the current CR-V's 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 base option will carry over, along with the hybrid setup that was just added for 2020. The hybrid setup relies on a 2.0-liter inline-4. In both cases a continuously variable transmission is fitted. Buyers should be able to choose between front- or all-wheel drive.

Even though there's a lot of competition in the small crossover space, including from the luxury marques, the CR-V is still a top-seller. The current model has averaged over 350,000 annual sales in the U.S. alone since arriving for 2017, and even with production disruptions and Covid restrictions last year a total 361,271 examples were sold.