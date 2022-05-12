Remember the International Harvester Scout? It's making a comeback with electric power at Volkswagen Group. The German auto giant, which owns the rights to the Scout name, plans to develop a modern Scout SUV and pickup truck in the U.S., and build them here, too.

Rolls-Royce has updated the Phantom to Series II status. The automaker has added subtle tweaks to its flagship sedan while broadening the list of customization options.

Lamborghini is out testing a new variant of the Huracan. This one looks to feature higher ground clearance and items designed for heading off-road, a combination Lamborghini actually previewed in 2019 with a concept car.

VW reviving Scout as EV sub-brand for off-road pickup and SUV

2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II goes heavy on the details

2023 Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato spy shots and video: High-riding supercar coming

2023 Toyota Highlander subs out V-6 for new turbo-4

2023 Audi S6 and S7 Sportback receive Design Edition treatment

Rivian has received 10,000 more reservations, at an average $93,000, since its March price hike

2024 Porsche Panamera spy shots: Redesigned model to stick with ICE power

2022 Subaru Forester, Toyota Corolla Cross earn Top Safety Pick+ nods

BMW M4 CSL will reportedly spawn spicier Hommage version boasting more power, unique body

Freightliner eCascadia electric semi: Production version bows, will be made this year