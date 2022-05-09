Before it launches its first electric vehicle in 2024, Dodge will dip its toe into the electrification waters with a plug-in hybrid. Set to revive the Hornet name, the plug-in hybrid has just been spotted and confirmed to be a twin to the Alfa Romeo Tonale.

Another vehicle out testing is hardcore Ferrari SF90 Stradale variant. It should arrive within the next 18 months and may be joined by a similar hardcore version of the SF90 Spider.

There's a whole assortment of factors putting pressure on prices for manufacturers who then pass on the higher prices to the consumer. The latest to fall victim is Lucid which has announced price rises across its Air lineup, though it's not too late to lock in the former pricing.

