Land Rover's Range Rover Sport has been redesigned for the 2023 model year. The styling is evolutionary but there's a new platform and the choice of electrified powertrains.

Ford's F-150 workhorse now offers an electric powertrain, and we've just tested it. It improves upon the bestselling pickup’s capabilities, though at higher prices.

Remember the International Harvester Scout? Well, it could be set for a return but with an electric powertrain and a VW badge. Word on the street is that VW plans to use the Scout name for a sub-brand selling electric pickup trucks and SUVs.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport arrives with handsome looks, available V-8

First drive review: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning transitions into the best F-150

VW reportedly reviving Scout as EV sub-brand for off-road pickup and SUV

2023 Honda Odyssey: Price increases to $38,635, new Sport trim revs up minivan

2023 BMW M4 CSL teased ahead of debut

Tesla recalls cars for overheating issue—of screens, not battery packs

2024 Volkswagen ID.6 (Aero) spy shots and video: Arteon's electric successor spotted

2022 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2022 Subaru Forester: Compare Crossover SUVs

Hertz rent-a-racer program returns with 900-plus-hp Ford Mustang Shelby GT500-H

Freightliner eCascadia electric semi: Production version bows, will be made this year