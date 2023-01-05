Honda and Sony have joined forces to launch the new EV brand Afeela, and the first model has been revealed. It's a svelte sedan that's due on sale in 2025, including here in the U.S. where it will also likely be built.
Volkswagen's ID.Buzz minivan finally reaches dealerships in the U.S. later this year, and will be followed shortly by the ID.7 mid-size sedan, a prototype for which has just been spotted. Both models are part of VW's plan to launch 10 EVs by 2026.
Chevrolet's Silverado EV is out testing ahead of the market launch this fall. A new video shows some of the tow tests being conducted, in this case using the base Work Truck version aimed at commercial buyers.
Sony-Honda EV brand called Afeela, launches with sedan
2024 Volkswagen ID.7 spy shots
Chevy gives look at 2024 Silverado EV tow testing
2023 Honda Accord Hybrid starts at $32,990, gets up to 48 mpg
BMW i Vision Dee concept teases Neue Klasse's digital tech
GM hikes 2023 Chevy Bolt EV price as $7,500 tax credit returns
BMW expands feature subscriptions in US—and it's not all bad
Mercedes-Benz expands sunroof recall for C-Class, E-Class
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe spy shots
Used PHEV prices rose ahead of $4,000 tax credit eligibility