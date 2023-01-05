Honda and Sony have joined forces to launch the new EV brand Afeela, and the first model has been revealed. It's a svelte sedan that's due on sale in 2025, including here in the U.S. where it will also likely be built.

Volkswagen's ID.Buzz minivan finally reaches dealerships in the U.S. later this year, and will be followed shortly by the ID.7 mid-size sedan, a prototype for which has just been spotted. Both models are part of VW's plan to launch 10 EVs by 2026.

Chevrolet's Silverado EV is out testing ahead of the market launch this fall. A new video shows some of the tow tests being conducted, in this case using the base Work Truck version aimed at commercial buyers.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Sony-Honda EV brand called Afeela, launches with sedan

2024 Volkswagen ID.7 spy shots

Chevy gives look at 2024 Silverado EV tow testing

2023 Honda Accord Hybrid starts at $32,990, gets up to 48 mpg

BMW i Vision Dee concept teases Neue Klasse's digital tech

GM hikes 2023 Chevy Bolt EV price as $7,500 tax credit returns

BMW expands feature subscriptions in US—and it's not all bad

Mercedes-Benz expands sunroof recall for C-Class, E-Class

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe spy shots

Used PHEV prices rose ahead of $4,000 tax credit eligibility