Porsche is working on a mid-cycle update for the current 992 generation of the 911. One of the changes will be the introduction of hybrid technology on some grades. One of the grades that will go the hybrid route is the entry-level 911 Carrera, and we just spotted a prototype for the convertible.

Tom Walkinshaw Racing was a British motorsports and engineering company with successes in Formula 1 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It went under in 2002, but now it has been revived by the son of the original company's founder. The first product from the modern TWR is a modified Jaguar XJS spitting out over 600 hp.

Italy's Italdesign showed up to last week's 2024 Beijing auto show with a concept blending elements of a grand touring coupe and a pickup truck. Called the Quintessenza, the concept also packed a trio of electric motors, two of which were in-wheel motors.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

