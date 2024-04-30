Opel last week took the covers off its new flagship crossover, the 2024 Grandland.

It's due to start sales later this year in markets where the German brand operates, and buyers will be able to choose from mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric powertrains. This flexibility is due to the adoption of Opel parent company Stellantis' STLA Medium platform designed for compact and midsize.

Only the electric Grandland has been shown. Full details are being withheld until closer tot he market launch, but Opel has confirmed the biggest battery will be 98 kwh, or enough for a range of over 400 miles on the WLTP cycle used overseas. Stellantis has previously quoted a maximum EPA-rated range of 370 miles for the STLA Medium platform.

No power figure has been revealed but the STLA Medium platform is capable of supporting electric powertrains rated up to 382 hp. The previous-generation Grandland topped out at 300 hp in plug-in hybrid form.

The new Grandland is quite a bit larger than its predecessor. It measures 183.1 inches long, making it 6.8 inches longer than the previous generation. It's also 75 inches wide, or about 2.5 inches wider than its predecessor. This should result in more space inside. Opel quotes a cargo volume of close to 58 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down.

At the front of the cabin, the dash sports a simple design with a slim digital gauge cluster and a wide touchscreen (16 inches) serving as the infotainment hub. A head-up display is also included, while a few physical controls are present for frequently used functions, such as adjusting the climate settings.

The new Grandland also introduces next-generation matrix LED highlights for Opel. Each headlight unit contains 25,600 individual pixels. This means it can block out objects like oncoming cars more precisely than the previous version, while at the same time delivering a much brighter and homogeneous light pattern, Opel said. Other premium technologies include adaptive cruise control with lane change assist, park assist with automatic steering, and a surround-view camera.

Production will be handled at Opel's plant in Eisenach, Germany.