Stellantis two years ago announced plans for four highly modular platforms to underpin vehicles across the automaker's brands.

The platforms include the STLA Small, STLA Medium, STLA Large, and STLA Frame, and are designed with commonality of parts in mind, specifically when it comes to the drive unit which combines an electric motor with a transmission and inverter.

The first of the platforms to enter production will be the STLA Medium, Stellantis said on Wednesday. The platform is designed for compact and mid-size vehicles and is thought to debut around the end of the year in a redesigned Peugeot 3008 compact crossover.

The STLA Medium platform will initially feature two battery options, with the bigger of these (Performance pack) to have a usable capacity of 98 kwh, or enough for a range of about 370 miles as measured by the EPA. The smaller battery (Standard pack) will have a range of about 265 miles.

Stellantis STLA Medium platform

The batteries will feature 400-volt technology, which will enable them to charge relatively quickly. Using a DC fast charger, Stellantis estimates a charge from 20-80% would take around 27 minutes. Faster-charging 800-volt batteries are also destined for some of Stellantis' EV platforms.

Vehicles based on the STLA Medium platform will be available with front- or all-wheel drive, the latter generated by having an electric motor at each axle. Power outputs will range from 214-382 hp.

In the case of Stellantis' additional platforms, the STLA Small will be used for mini and subcompact vehicles. The STLA Large is designed for premium mid-size and large vehicles, and will be featured in Dodge's EV due in 2024 and based on the Charger Daytona SRT concept.

2025 Ram 1500 REV

The STLA Frame platform is designed for body-on-frame vehicles, including pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans. The first application will be the Ram 1500 REV due in 2024 with a targeted range of up to 500 miles.

Stellantis said it designed the platforms to be future-proofed, meaning they will be able to accommodate future battery chemistries, including nickel- and cobalt-free and even solid-state solutions. The platforms' electrical architecture, known as STLA Brain, also enables software updates to easily be implemented.

Stellantis is late to the EV game but the automaker plans to catch up fast. It currently targets an EV sales mix of 50% in the U.S. by 2030 and 100% in Europe by the same date.