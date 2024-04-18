Ford Mustang owners can now reskin their cars' digital instrument clusters with a retro design inspired by the 1967-1968 Mustang gauge cluster.

This option is now rolling out to 2024 Ford Mustang models via an over-the-air (OTA) software update, according to a brief announcement from Ford. It's another attempt by the automaker to make the most of the seventh-generation Mustang's array of screens. A graphics theme for the 12.4-inch instrument cluster replicating the 1987-1993 Fox-body Mustang cluster has also been available for the 2024 Mustang at launch.

The 2024 Mustang isn't entirely new, but it's new enough to be considered a different generation, with an internal platform code change from S550 to S650. Besides the more elaborate screen setup, the update included the introduction of the 500-hp Mustang Dark Horse, which was good enough to be a Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2024 Finalist. A more extreme Mustang GTD is on the way.

The retro gauge cluster design follows the unveiling this week of a limited-edition 60th Anniversary Package celebrating six decades of the Mustang nameplate. The original Mustang was unveiled at the 1964 New York World's Fair, and the nameplate has remained in continuous use since then as rivals like the Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger have come and gone.

The package is based on the 2025 Mustang GT Premium grade and features unique 20-inch wheels, side graphics, a special grille that echoes the original Mustang's grille, and a dash plaque. Coupe and convertible body styles will be available.

Ford plans to build just 1,965 examples, in reference to the Mustang's first model year. Ford called the first-year Mustang a 1964 1/2 model because it debuted outside the normal model-year changeover, but cars were titled as 1965 models.