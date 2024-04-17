The Mustang nameplate has turned 60 and Ford is celebrating with the launch of a 60th Anniversary Package for the current seventh-generation car.

The reveal took place at a special gathering at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Wednesday, the same day that 60 years ago Ford unveiled the original Mustang at the New York World's Fair.

Just 1,965 examples will be available, the number representing the first model year for the Mustang. Ford called the original a 1964 1/2 model, though state DMVs titled them as 1965s.

The package is designed exclusively for the 2025 Mustang GT Premium grade and features unique 20-inch wheels, side graphics, a special grille that echoes the original Mustang's grille, and a serialized dash plaque. There are also custom badges featuring a combination of Vermillion Red and Ebony Black, which were inspired by the badges and wheel center caps on the Mustang that debuted at the World’s Fair.

2025 Ford Mustang 60th Anniversary Package

Buyers will be able to choose between coupe and convertible body styles, though exterior color options are limited to Wimbledon White, Vapor Blue, or Race Red. Interior colors are limited to Space Gray, Carmine Red, or Black Onyx.

Fans will be able to order the package starting this summer. Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch.

As the Mustang enters its seventh decade on the market, it has been the best-selling sports car globally for more than 10 years. Nearly one million examples have been delivered in the past decade, according to Ford.