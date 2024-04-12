Voitures Extravert's name is French for “extroverted cars,” but the company is based in the Netherlands, and its range of electric Porsche 911 conversions, known as Quintessenzas, don't look any different from the originals, at least to the casual observer.

Voitures Extravert has been in operation since 2016, and until now anyone in the U.S. looking to import one of the company's cars had to do so privately. That's now changing as Voitures Extravert is officially entering the U.S. market. A presence in Canada is also planned.

The first test drives will be available in June, and in some cases the company will bring the cars to potential buyers, wherever they are. Voitures Extravert also has software that will let potential buyers take a virtual test drive.

However, given its extremely limited production, Voitures Extravert isn't adopting a traditional direct sales model. Known for doing things differently, Voitures Extravert has teamed up with boutique marketing agency Idea Integration Co., which will showcase the cars at exclusive events and even make sales via an invite-only referral program.

2024 Voitures Extravert Quintessenza

Voitures Extravert together with Idea Integration Co. also plan to build a tight-knit community for owners, similar to what exclusive brands like Bugatti and Koenigsegg offer. Part of the community will be group drive events. One of these is already planned for 2026 and will see participants cover some scenic roads in Italy, Germany, and the Swiss Alps, before ending up at Voitures Extravert's headquarters in the Netherlands.

Without traditional dealerships, cars will be personally delivered to an owner's location of choice. Voitures Extravert will have a small team ready to deploy should repairs or servicing be required, and over time the company plans to establish a wider support network for the cars. And when it comes to charging, the cars will feature full support on Tesla's charging network.

Unlike some rival companies adding electric power to the 911, Voitures Extravert doesn't simply swap in powertrains taken from Teslas. Instead, the company has developed proprietary technology, not only for the powertrain but also key software systems including the operating system which supports over-the-air updates.

Voitures Extravert Quintessenza electric Porsche 911 conversion

Voitures Extravert relies on original Porsche 911s for its conversions. The cars are initially restored to a condition better than what they would have been in when first leaving Porsche's factory, and then fitted with their electric hardware. Buyers have a wide range of options, including narrow- and wide-body designs, as well as Targa and Cabriolet roof options.

The latest 2024 Quintessenza features a single motor at the rear delivering 375 hp. The battery is a 59-kwh lithium-ion unit that Voitures Extravert estimates will deliver 250 miles of range. Other performance estimates include a 0-60 mph time of less than six seconds and a top speed of around 112 mph.

Prices vary depending on the specification, but current pricing starts at just over $400,000.