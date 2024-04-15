Morgan's original Plus 4 enjoyed a run that lasted 70 years. It was eventually replaced in 2020 with the Plus Four, a clean-sheet design that brought with it a lightweight aluminum chassis, a BMW powertrain, and a genuinely lavish interior.

Morgan has now revealed an updated version of the Plus Four with a more refined exterior design, a revised chassis including the addition of an available handling pack, plus a Sennheiser audio system—and the company wants to sell it in the U.S.

Morgan said it is in the process of getting the car certified for U.S. sale but couldn't provide a timeline for completion. Once the process is complete, the Plus Four will be the first four-wheeled Morgan approved for U.S. sale since 2006. The more powerful Plus Six is also being considered for sale here.

For the updated Plus Four, the designers have added new headlights, new fenders, and new front spitter and rear diffuser designs that together result in a cleaner overall appearance. The lights, which are an inch larger in diameter than before, are unique to Morgan and claimed by the company to emit a brighter, more precise light beam. The mirrors are also unique to Morgan, and were designed in-house.

For the chassis, there are new spring rates and new dampers. The company has also developed a Dynamic Handling Pack which improves handling for performance driving by way of new springs with adjustable dampers, as well as the addition of a rear anti-roll bar.

Inside, changes consist of a new Sennheiser audio system, new graphics and additional information for the digital display in front of the driver, and a new ambient lighting package.

No changes were made to the powertrain. The sole unit is a BMW-sourced 2.0-liter turbo-4 which is rated at 255 hp and powers the rear wheels only. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic. Performance estimates include 0-62 mph acceleration in 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 149 mph.

2025 Morgan Plus Four

Like all modern Morgans, the Plus Four is constructed using a mix of old and new techniques at the company's headquarters in Malvern, U.K. Each aluminum body is hand-formed over an ash wood frame, using traditional methods like hammering and rolling. The body is then married to a modern aluminum platform with the latest braking, suspension, and electronic systems.

After placing an order, a buyer will typically wait between six and 12 months for the car to be completed, according to Morgan.

The updated Plus Four is currently scheduled to enter production in May.