The Alfa Romeo 4C may have ended production in 2020, but Stellantis is still launching new cars based on its carbon-fiber chassis chassis. The latest is the Abarth Classiche 1300 OT, which pays homage to the Fiat Abarth OT 1300 race car of the 1960s.

The modern car was developed by Stellantis' official heritage department as the latest project from its Reloaded by Creators program. The program restores classic cars and now and again launches special series like the Abarth Classiche 1300 OT, though the various projects aren't commissioned by private individuals. Instead, they are dreamed up by Stellantis' own staff.

A previous project was 2021's Fiat Abarth 1000 SP. That car also used the chassis of a 4C, and shares a lot of its design with the Abarth Classiche 1300 OT. Also common between the two cars is an exclusive production run of just five units.

The Abarth Classiche 1300 OT skips the Fiat Abarth 1000 SP's roadster body in favor of a coupe body, with the car even donning a small roof scoop as a nod to the scoop fitted to the original OT 1300 to help keep the cabin cool. The modern car also features a slotted plexiglass rear window and a large rear grille incorporating an “Abarth” script.

1965 Fiat Abarth OT 1300

No change has been made to the donor 4C's mechanicals. Mounted behind the cabin is a 1.8-liter turbo-4 that generates 240 hp and drives the rear wheels via a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The original OT 1300 mounted its engine, in this case a 1.3-liter 4-cylinder rated at 147 hp, behind its rear wheels, just like the Fiat 850 whose chassis it borrowed. According to Abarth, the layout was a favorite of founder Carlo Abarth.

Production began in 1965 and FIA Group 4 approval came a year later after Abarth had built the minimum required number of 50 cars. However, the OT 1300 was already racing before approval in various prototype classes, with the most striking success coming at a 1,000-kilometer race at Italy's Monza in early 1966, where three examples scored first, second, and third. The OT 1300 would continue winning races until the 1970s, helping to cement Abarth's reputation as a credible race car constructor.