Tesla's Model S Plaid now comes with front sport seats from the factory.

They are fitted as standard equipment on the Model S Plaid, which is currently priced from $93,380, including a $1,390 destination charge.

The electric super sedan has been in desperate need of sport seats, especially for those owners who enjoy taking their cars to the track.

The seats feature extra bolstering to keep bodies in place, as well as suede trim to add more grip. They also come with luxuries including heating and cooling, 12-way power adjustments, and a black Plaid logo in the centers.

Tesla Model S Plaid Track Package sets 7:25.231 Nürburgring lap time

The new seats follow the addition of an available Track Package that was launched last year. That package adds carbon-ceramic brake rotors, as well as a firmware update that enables the car to reach 200 mph. The package can also be further enhanced with a tire and wheel upgrade that adds 20-inch forged aluminum wheels shod with Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tires.

With the Track Package, a Model S Plaid was able to lap Germany's Nürburgring racetrack in a time of 7:25.231. That was a record for electric vehicles at the track when it was set in mid-2023, though the more powerful Porsche Taycan Turbo GT and Rimac Nevera hypercar have since set faster times.

The Model S delivers a peak 1,020 hp generated form a trio of motors (one at the front and two at the rear). This is enough for the Model S Plaid to sprint to 60 mph from rest in less than 2.0 seconds, run a quarter-mile in 9.23 seconds, and top out at 200 mph.

Tesla is yet to announce whether the related Model X Plaid will also receive the new sport seats.