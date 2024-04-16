GMC on Tuesday announced updated specifications for its 2024 Sierra EV electric pickup truck which was first shown in 2022 and finally due in showrooms this summer.

The first version to arrive will be a limited-edition range-topper dubbed the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, though some of the specifications should be common with lesser grades arriving at a later date.

Unsurprisingly, many of the specifications are also common to the related 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV, which like the GMC will start sales this summer for retail customers, also initially as a limited-edition range-topper known as the Silverado EV First-Edition RST. A Silverado EV Work Truck has been available for commercial buyers since last year.

The 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition arrives with up to 754 hp from a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system. That output is only a temporary figure, available when the truck is in its Max Power mode. GMC hasn't said how much horsepower the truck normally delivers.

Estimates for towing capacity and payload have been revised higher, coming in at 10,000 pounds and 1,450 pounds, respectively. The towing capacity is 500 pounds higher than previously announced, while the payload is up 150 pounds. The bed benefits from reconfigurable midgate which in combination with split-folding rear seats and a reconfigurable tailgate results in a bed length of approximately 11 feet. The standard bed measures five feet, 11 inches.

The estimate for maximum range is also 40 miles higher than previously announced, coming in at 440 miles. EPA-rated numbers haven't been published. GMC is still holding back detailed specifications on the battery which is thought to have a capacity of around 200 kwh. The automaker has confirmed however that an 800-volt electrical system will enable DC fast-charging at up to 350 kw, or enough for 100 miles of range to be added in around 10 minutes.

Air suspension is featured as standard and can raise or lower the truck by approximately two inches. Rear-wheel steering is also included, which enables the truck to enter a CrabWalk mode similar to GMC's Hummer EV Pickup and Hummer EV SUV, where movement in a diagonal direction is achieved. The rear-wheel steering also shrinks the truck's turning circle, helping with maneuverability in tight situations.

2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1

Inside, the Sierra EV diverges from the current GMC lineup and its Chevy sibling with its own dashboard and design. Instead of a wall of screens on the dash, the Sierra EV splits things up with an 11.0-inch digital gauge cluster and 16.8-inch portrait-style touchscreen featuring a volume knob mounted to the screen, and seven hard toggles mounted beneath. Premium features like a head-up display, a glass roof, and General Motors' Super Cruise automated driver-assist feature are all included as well.

Pricing for the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 starts at $98,995, including a $1,495 destination charge. That's well down on the previously announced starting price of $108,695. More affordable Sierra EV grades, like an Elevation and ATV, are expected to arrive starting with the 2025 model year.

Production takes place at GM's Factory Zero plant near Detroit, where the Hummer EV and Silverado EV are also built. Production is scheduled to be expanded in 2025 to GM's Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, Michigan.