A redesigned Toyota Land Cruiser starts sales this spring for less than $60,000, and we just tested one. The latest Land Cruiser is smaller and less powerful than before, but it's also a lot lighter and this has resulted in significant efficiency gains.

The Hyundai N performance division has launched its first electric vehicle in the form of the Ioniq 5 N, and we've also tested one. The high-performance electric compact crossover benefits from a widened track, a stiffer suspension, and larger wheels and brakes over the stock Ioniq 5. There's also a lot more power.

Aston Martin's successor to the DBS has been spotted ahead of an expected debut in the second half of the year. The new car appears to share little design-wise with the DBS, but under the hood should be the same twin-turbocharged V-12 as found in the outgoing model, perhaps with more power.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

