Audi's E-Tron GT is set to receive a round of updates likely mirroring the changes made to the related Porsche Taycan for the 2025 model year.

This means we can expect improvements in range, performance, and comfort levels, and possibly the arrival of a new flagship grade. Audi hasn't said when the updated E-Tron GT will arrive, but a launch late this year or early next is a strong possibility.

Audi on Tuesday released some photos of camouflaged prototypes. The photos indicate the styling will change very little. There appears to be a new front fascia design that helps to visually increase the width of the car. Some changes inside are likely as well, perhaps focused on the infotainment system.

For mechanical updates, Audi has only confirmed an improved suspension system with new levels of adjustment. This is likely a reference to the dual-valve dampers that were added to the updated Taycan. The dampers allow for adjustment of both rebound and compression, resulting in a wider performance bandwidth when it comes to comfort and handling control.

Updated Audi E-Tron GT prototype

The E-Tron GT is currently offered in the U.S. in standard and sporty RS grades. Both grades come with a 93-kwh battery good for 249 miles of range. Peak performance, courtesy of the RS grade, is 637 hp with boost mode (normally 597 hp), or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.1 seconds and a governed top speed of 155 mph. The standard grade's output tops out at 522 hp with boost mode (normally 496 hp).

The updated Taycan's battery has grown to 105 kwh and this will likely be the case for the updated E-Tron GT, meaning more range. Charging speeds should also be faster. Looking again to the updated Taycan, the updated E-Tron GT's maximum charging rate should come in at 320 kw, up from the current 270 kw.

Horsepower should get a significant boost as well. There are rumors of Audi adding a new RS Performance E-Tron GT flagship, possibly with a peak output approaching the 938 hp of the Taycan Turbo S.

News of the updated E-Tron GT comes hot on the heels of the reveal of the new 2025 Audi Q6 E-Tron compact crossover. Audi is also preparing a new A6 E-Tron for launch later this year, and beyond 2026 the automaker plans to only introduce EVs.