Lamborghini earlier in April held its innaugural Lamborghini Arena, a gathering that ran for two days at Italy's Imola Circuit and was open to both customers and fans.

Around 6,000 participants and 380 Lamborghinis, from past and present, visited the racetrack, including the new Revuelto supercar.

Lamborghini also marked the event with the unveiling of a speical Revuelto crafted by the automaker's Ad Personam personalization department.

The car's exterior dons the contrasting colors of Grigio Hati (gray) for the main body and accents of Verde Scandal (green) and Nero Noctis (black). New carbon-fiber parts with a gloss finish were also used for the exterior, together with gloss-black wheels measuring 21 inches up front and 22 inches at the rear.

Bespoke Lamborghini Revuelto unveiled during 2024 Lamborghini Arena

The interior echoes the exterior colors, with Nero Ade (black) for the seats combined with Verde Scandal accent stitching. The same shade of green was used for the Lamborghini logos embroidered on the headrests. As an extra special touch, the rear bulkhead panel features a representation of the Imola Circuit together with the script “Lamborghini Arena 2024” in Bianco Leda (white).

The Revuelto made its debut in early 2023, and while it may appear similar to its Aventador predecessor, it represents a ground-up redesign that in addition to electrification includes a new carbon-fiber tub, a new 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a newly developed V-12. Lamborghini's plant in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy, also needed to be upgraded to accommodate production of the car.

The powertrain consists of a 6.5-liter V-12 and trio of electric motors. Two of the electric motors are at the front axle and work independently, and the third is integrated with the rear-mounted transmission. Lamborghini quotes performance numbers of 2.5 seconds in the 0-62 mph run and a top speed of 218 mph. A 3.8-kwh battery also means a small electric range is possible. A similar setup, likely with a twin-turbocharged V-8 instead of the V-12, is expected to feature in plug-in hybrid successor to the Huracán due late this year.