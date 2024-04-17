Lotus is expanding beyond the world of lightweight sports cars by launching more mainstream vehicles, starting with an electric SUV known as the Eletre that was first shown in early 2022.

Order books for the U.S. are finally open and the first customers can expect to take delivery in late 2024. Prices for this market start at $107,000 for the standard Eletre, and at $145,000 for the more powerful Eletre R.

The standard Eletre packs a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain with a single-speed transmission and a peak output of 603 hp. The Eletre R features a 2-speed transmission and a peak of 905 hp. The extra power and gearing help the R sprint to 62 mph from rest in 2.95 seconds and reach a top speed of 165 mph. The standard grade delivers 0-62 mph acceleration in 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 160 mph.

The sole battery offered in the Eletre is a 111.9-kwh unit that Lotus said can be charged from 10-80% in 20 minutes when using a DC fast charger with support for 350-kw charging. Lotus quotes a maximum range of 373 miles for the standard grade and 304 miles for the R, calculated using the WLTP test cycle used overseas. Expect lower figures when measured using the stricter EPA cycle.

The Eletre is based on a modular EV platform called Electric Premium Architecture, and it's a lot bigger than fans might expect. Measuring in at 200.9 inches, the Eletre is longer than a Range Rover and close in length to some full-size luxury sedans. The curb weight for the lightest version is 5,490 pounds, which is similar to the weight of a Tesla Model X. Lotus minimized weight by taking a multi-material approach to the body construction.

Inside, the Eletre features two rows with a total five seats as standard, but a four-seat option is available. Storage space is a maximum of 54.1 cubic feet with the rear seats folded flat. The dash contains a 12.6-inch digital gauge cluster and a 15.1-inch infotainment screen. Premium features, either standard or available, include air suspension, 20-inch wheels (22- and 23-inch wheels available), 12-way power-adjustable front seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging, a KEF audio system with support for Dolby Atmos surround sound, and multiple sensors including four lidar units.

Upgrading to the Eletre R doesn't only add more power. It also adds a Track mode to the existing Tour, Range, Sport, Off-Road, and Individual modes of the standard drive mode selector. Switching to Track mode will reduce the ride height, sharpen the powertrain response, and raise the threshold for the electronic stability control system's intervention. Buyers of the R can also choose to add carbon-ceramic brake rotors as an alternative to the standard steel rotors.

Production of the Eletre is handled by Lotus' EV division, Lotus Technology, at a plant in Wuhan, China. The same plant will build additional Lotus lifestyle models, including the upcoming Emeya sedan and a yet-to-be-revealed compact crossover. Lotus hasn't confirmed these additional models for U.S. sale yet.