The Ford Mustang has just turned 60 and Ford is celebrating with a 60th Anniversary Package that will be available for the 2025 Mustang's GT Premium grade. Just 1,965 examples will be available, the number representing the first model year for the Mustang.

California's Rezvani has established a new division catering to fans of modern cars with retro design cues. The new division is called Rezvani Retro, and its debut model is a rebodied 911 that channels the Porsche 935 and delivers up to 750 hp.

It's been two years since Lotus first unveiled the Eletre, but U.S. pricing for the high-performance electric SUV has finally been announced. The order books are already open and the first examples should be delivered to local customers late this year.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Ford Mustang 60th Anniversary Package revealed

Porsche 911-based RR1 is first model from Rezvani Retro

Lotus Eletre reaches US in late '24 with $107,000 base price

Ford Escape, Bronco Sport recalled again for fuel leak, fire risk

Bespoke Revuelto shown at first Lamborghini Arena gathering

2025 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter adds smaller battery, shorter wheelbase

2025 BMW Alpina B3 spied: Second facelift planned

Review: 2024 Porsche Taycan

2024 Air Grand Touring, Lucid's range king, receives updates

China reportedly makes enough batteries for global EV production