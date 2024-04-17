The Lucid Air Grand Touring has the highest EPA range estimate of any electric vehicle on sale today, an incredible 516 miles.

For 2024, the electric luxury sedan receives a round of updates, some aimed at further improving efficiency.

Key among the updates is the addition of a heat pump, which Lucid said helps the Air Grand Touring deliver more range in extremely cold weather.

Changes to the motors, battery chemistry, and heat management also result in less energy being wasted as heat, the result of which means performance doesn't drop off even during sustained periods of spirited driving. The powertrain consists of a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system rated at a maximum of 819 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in three seconds.

Charging speeds using a DC fast-charger have also been increased via improved automatic preconditioning of the battery en route to the charging station. Lucid said the 2024 Air Grand Touring should charge 15-30% faster than in previous model years.

Despite the tweaks, Lucid has kept pricing for the 2024 Air Grand Touring at the previously announced $111,400, including a $1,500 destination charge.

The 2024 model year also marks the arrival of the new Air Sapphire performance flagship. Priced at $250,500, including destination, the Sapphire packs a unique three-motor powertrain that delivers a maximum 1,234 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in just 1.89 seconds, a quarter-mile time of 8.95 seconds, and a top speed of 205 mph. Despite the staggering performance, the car's EPA range estimate is still an impressive 427 miles.