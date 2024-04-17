California's Rezvani this week revealed the RR1 sports car, the first creation from its new Rezvani Retro division.

It's based on the current-generation 992 Porsche 911, and takes inspiration from the wild road and race cars built by Germany's Kremer Racing in the 1970s, most notably the slant-nose Porsche 935 K series.

Rezvani may be best known for building hulking SUVs and jetfighter-inspired sports cars, but its new division, as the name suggests, caters to buyers seeking retro designs. Its mission, according to Rezvani, is to deliver cars with modern underpinnings and conveniences coupled with designs that borrow from icons of the past.

The RR1 features a custom carbon-fiber body that delivers a modern take on the 935, similar to Porsche's own 935 tribute unveiled in 2018. In an interesting twist, it appears Rezvani's designers have swapped out the round lights of the donor 911 in favor of the square-shaped lights from the Taycan. A large rear wing is also present.

1976 Porsche 935 by Kremer

Three versions are available based on the 911's Carrera S, GT3/GT3 RS, and Turbo S grades. The Carrera S version is known as the RR1 550 and features a bump in power to 550 hp. A range of suspension upgrades are available, including Ohlins TTX-Pro coil-overs. Further up is an RR1 565 based on the GT3 and GT3 RS grades, and with the peak power lifted to 565 hp.

The range-topping RR1 750 is based on the Turbo S, and here the peak power is lifted to a supercar-worthy 750 hp in track guise. Rezvani said the throttle response has also been sharpened compared to stock, and the suspension tuned for track duty. A tamer street version with 715 hp and more comfort-oriented suspension tuning will also be available.

Production of the RR1 will be limited to 50 units worldwide. Standard pricing hasn't been announced but Rezvani said the first five examples will be sold at a reduced price of $149,000, not including the cost of the donor 911.

The reveal comes just months after Rezvani revealed the second generation of its debut model, the Beast sports car. The latest Beast is based on the platform of the C8 Chevrolet Corvette and boasts a peak output of 1,000 hp.