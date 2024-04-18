BMW is just weeks out from revealing its redesigned fourth-generation X3. The new compact crossover will ride on an updated version of its predecessor's platform, and there will still be gas engines under the hood. A separate electric variant likely to be called the iX3 is coming based on BMW's Neue Klasse EV platform.

Saleen's redesigned 302 Mustang based on the seventh-generation Mustang has been revealed. Like the outgoing generation, buyers can choose from White, Yellow, and Black Label grades, with output levels ranging from 510 to 800 hp.

Audi will launch the A6 E-Tron electric midsize sedan this year, and both S6 and RS 6 performance versions are planned. A prototype for the RS 6 E-Tron has been spotted for the first time, revealing details like a wider track and unique front and rear fascias.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

