Prospective customers can now vie for a 2025 Ford Mustang GTD build slot, but getting this race-bred limited edition isn't as simple as plunking down a deposit.

Like the Ford GT supercar, the Blue Oval is requiring customers to apply for the opportunity to purchase a Mustang GTD. Applications are currently open for U.S. and Canadian customers, with applications for Mexico, Europe, and the Middle East scheduled to open in June.

Pricing will start at approximately $325,000, according to Ford, which is aiming to start North American deliveries in late 2024 or early 2025. Customers can submit an application through a dedicated website.

2025 Ford Mustang GTD

Unveiled during the 2023 Monterey Car Week, the Mustang GTD takes its name from the IMSA GT Daytona class in which the Mustang GT3 race car competes. That's because the GTD is based on the race car. Without the limitations of racing rules, however, it has more downforce, active aero, more power, and bigger brakes behind larger wheels than the Mustang GT3.

Ford worked with Canadian racing and engineering firm Multimatic, its partner for the last GT, on the Mustang GTD. Instead of a clean-sheet design, as with the GT, Ford and Multimatic started with a Mustang coupe body-in-white.

Unlike any road-going Mustang, though, the GTD features an 8-speed dual-clutch rear transaxle to help achieve what Ford claims is nearly a perfect 50:50 weight distribution. The transaxle is connected via a carbon-fiber driveshaft (just one of many components on the GTD made of the lightweight material) to a 5.2-liter V-8 targeting more than 800 hp.

2025 Ford Mustang GTD

A standard hydraulically adjustable rear wing and front-fender vents provide aerodynamic benefits, while an optional aero package goes even further with carbon-fiber underbody aerodynamic trays and hydraulically controlled front air flaps.

A roughly four-inch wider track front and rear allows for 325/30 front and 345/30 rear Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires mounted on 20-inch magnesium wheels. Inside those wheels sits a Brembo carbon-ceramic brake system with 16-plus-inch front rotors clamped by 6-piston calipers and 14-plus-inch rear rotors with 4-piston calipers.

Ford hasn't made any claims about 0-60 mph times or top speed, but is thought to be aiming for a sub-7:00-minute lap time at Germany's Nürburgring.