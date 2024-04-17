Mercedes-Benz AMG's redesigned C 63 finally rolls into showrooms in the U.S. this spring, and the automaker on Wednesday confirmed prices will start at $85,050, including a $1,150 destination charge.

It arrives as a 2024 model in a single grade called the C 63 S E Performance, and there's no longer a V-8 under the hood. Instead you get a hybrid powertrain combining a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system up front, plus a powerful electric motor at the rear axle. Peak power is 671 hp, and a 6.1-kwh battery ensures a small electric range will be possible.

Quoted performance includes 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 174 mph.

Despite the new hardware, the asking price is still steep for a compact sport sedan, even one from AMG. However, the car comes fully loaded with extras as standard. This includes rear-wheel steering, adaptive dampers, active engine mounts, a Burmester audio system, a surround-view camera system, and a panoramic sunroof.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance

For an extra $2,050, buyers can add a Pinnacle package that adds some handy extras. These include augmented graphics for the navigation, a head-up display, and Digital Light headlights that can project information on the road.

Other optional goodies include the AMG Performance Design Package with such items as unique 20-inch wheels, red brake calipers, some aerodynamic upgrades, a higher top speed, and the AMG Track Pace performance data recorder. Various AMG Night Package and AMG Carbon Fiber Package options will be available, too.

For buyers preferring an SUV body, a redesigned GLC 63 arrives as a 2025 model with the same powertrain as the C 63 S E Performance. The new GLC 63 is due in showrooms in the second half of the year.