GMC will take the wraps off a redesigned Terrain compact crossover later this year.

Market timing hasn't been announced but the new Terrain will likely arrive as a 2025 model in the U.S.

A teaser photo shows part of the new design. It specifically shows the rugged Terrain AT4 variant, revealing the headlight design as well as part of the front fascia.

The Terrain is the corporate cousin of the Chevrolet Equinox which was redesigned for 2025. The latest Equinox is roughly the same size as the outgoing generation, though its track is 2.5 inches wider and its ground clearance almost an inch higher. It's likely the new Terrain will feature the same increases.

2025 Chevrolet Equinox RS

The Equinox also features the one powertrain, in this case a 1.5-liter turbo-4 rated at 175 hp. The current Terrain features multiple powertrains including a diesel, and the new generation will likely also have more than one powertrain option.

For the interior, floating screens should feature for the gauge cluster and infotainment hub, just like in the Equinox.

GMC has a busy year ahead of it. In addition to launching the new Terrain, GMC will also launch its second electric pickup truck, the 2024 Sierra EV, plus a redesigned 2024 Acadia and an updated 2025 Yukon. GMC also plans to expand outside of North America, starting with Australia, China, and New Zealand.