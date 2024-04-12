GMC will take the wraps off an updated version of its Yukon full-size SUV later this year, and a teaser photo released this week hints at what's to come.

Clearly visible is a new headlight design that's taller and narrower than on the current Yukon. GMC has also confirmed a revised fascia and grille. The version shown is the off-road-ready AT4 grade that was added for 2021, when the Yukon was last redesigned.

Other tweaks should mirror changes made to the related Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban twins for the 2025 model year, like the addition of a much larger infotainment screen, new electronic driver-assist features including the latest version of General Motors' Super Cruise automated driving system, plus more power for the available turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 diesel.

In the Chevys, power for the diesels has been bumped to 305 hp from a previous 277 hp. The diesel is also rated at 277 hp in the current 2024 Yukon and will likely match the 305 hp of the Chevys in the updated Yukon. Other options currently available for the Yukon include a 5.3-liter V-8 with 355 hp and a 6.2-liter V-8 with 420 hp. The two gas engines will likely carry over unchanged, once again mirroring the powertrains in the latest Chevys.

The updated Yukon arrives for 2025 and will trail the arrival of the redesigned 2024 Acadia hitting dealerships this spring.

The latest update is more significant than in the past as the 2025 Yukon will “spearhead” GMC's expansion to global markets, starting with Australia, China, and New Zealand, GMC has confirmed. Currently, the only region outside of North America where GMC operates is West Asia.