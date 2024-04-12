Anyone in the market for a rugged midsize pickup truck have a new option from the U.K.'s Ineos.

It's called the Grenadier Quartermaster, and it's essentially a stretched version of Ineos' Grenadier SUV (referred to by Ineos as a station wagon) with a bed at the back. Ineos opened up the order books for the pickup this week and said it estimates deliveries to start by the end of the year.

While the SUV, which started U.S. sales last year, is priced from $71,500, the pickup truck is quite a bit more expensive, likely due to the so-called chicken tax that slaps a 25% tariff on foreign-made light trucks. Both body styles feature body-on-frame construction and are built on the same line at a former Mercedes-Benz plant in France.

Quartermaster pricing in the U.S. starts at $86,900. Better-equipped Trialmaster and Fieldmaster grades both start at $94,900. All figures exclude destination charges.

Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster

The sole powertrain on offer in the U.S. is a BMW-sourced turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 rated at 282 hp (other markets have a diesel option). The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel-drive system with a center differential lock and a 2-speed transfer case. Also included as standard are LED headlights, Recaro seats, roof rails, and towing eyes front and rear.

The pickup's wheelbase is roughly 12 inches longer than the SUV's wheelbase, measuring 127 inches. The rear bed measures a little over 60 inches in length and has a maximum payload rating of 1,675 pounds. The maximum tow rating of 7,700 pounds matches the rating of the SUV.

Other specifications include 10.4 inches of ground clearance; 31.5 inches of wading depth; and approach, breakover, and departure angles that Ineos claims are unrivaled for production pickups. It has Carraro-supplied solid beam axles at both ends.

The more expensive grades are pre-configured to suit professional off-roaders in the case of the Trialmaster, and the occasional off-roader in the case of the Fieldmaster. Depending on the grade, the extras include bigger wheels, a raised air intake, a bed liner, a power take off, front and rear differential locks, and BFGoodrich All-Terrain KO2 tires.