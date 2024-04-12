The 2025 Toyota 4Runner debuted, prototypes for the 2025 Lamborghini Temerario rolled onto public roads, and we drove the 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The redesigned 2025 Toyota 4Runner debuted with a turbo-4 and available hybrid powertrain. Sales start later this year and buyers can look forward to a lineup that has expanded to a dizzying nine trims with the addition of the Trailhunter and Platinum trims.

The C8-generation Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 received a teaser and the automaker confirmed the supercar will debut this summer. Expected to feature a twin-turbo variant of the Z06's LT6 V-8, the ZR1's output could potentially reach 850 hp.

The 2025 Lamborghini Temerario underwent testing in prototype form on public roads. The hybrid-powered Húracan successor will sit under the Revuelto in the automaker's lineup when it debuts later in the year, and is expected to come with a V-8 engine paired with an electric motor.

A bigger, bolder 2025 Buick Enclave debuted. The large three-row premium people mover brings GM's Super Cruise hands-free driver assist system to the brand and gains a large floating 30-inch digital display on the dashboard.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2025 Porsche Taycan GT, the flagship of Porsche's updated Taycan range featuring improved cooling and the ability to lap the Núrburgring at full tilt without dialing back the power. A more powerful motor in back in addition to an increase on dynamics lead to a more focused and track-ready electric car.