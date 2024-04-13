The Lamborghini Huracán ends production this year after a run lasting a decade. The final version was revealed this week as the Huracán STJ, of which just 10 examples will be built.

2025 Lamborghini Temerario spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Lamborghini's replacement for the Huracán was spotted this week testing in camouflaged form. Rumored to be called a Temerario, the newest raging bull is coming in late 2024 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain and most likely the carbon-fiber tub shared with its Revuelto big brother.

2025 Toyota 4Runner

Toyota revealed the redesigned 2025 4Runner this week.. The recipe is a familiar one, but gone is the old V-6. In its place is a turbo-4 that can be optioned as a hybrid.

2025 Buick Enclave

Buick also revealed the redesigned 2025 Enclave. It features an edgier, more sculptural design than the version it replaces, and it also drops the former V-6 in favor of a turbo-4.

2025 Audi S3

The Audi A3 range has been updated for the 2025 model year. In the case of the sporty S3 variant, which was shown this week, the update brings a boost in horsepower, plus several handling upgrades including the rear torque splitter from the RS 3.

2025 Acura MDX

Acura also updated its MDX for the 2025 model year, and while the design stays much the same, some much-needed technology has been added to the cabin.

McLaren P1 VP3 (Validation Prototype 3) owned by Mika Häkkinen - Photo credit: Bonhams

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Häkkinen is selling his McLaren P1. The Finn, who won both of his titles while driving for McLaren in the 1990s, doesn't own a regular P1. Instead, it's one of the handful of prototype examples built, and he had it customized by the MSO department.

2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach package

And finally, Porsche's updated 2025 Taycan range has spawned a new flagship variant dubbed the Taycan Turbo GT, and we tested it this week. The car can deliver up to 1,092 hp, which is enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in just 2.1 seconds.